Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $145.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.86.

DY opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 202.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $5,247,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 168.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

