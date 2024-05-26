DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 229 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.94.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.