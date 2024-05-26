DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $587.40. 725,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $558.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.28. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.83 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

