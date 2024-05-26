DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.7 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $9.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,240. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.33, a PEG ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

