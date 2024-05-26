DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.51. 1,357,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,991. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $517.80 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $732.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

