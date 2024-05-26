DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $13.83 on Friday, hitting $1,693.57. The stock had a trading volume of 375,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,546.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,588.46. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

