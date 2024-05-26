DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $15,789,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 1.5 %

IT traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.04. The stock had a trading volume of 362,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,142,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

