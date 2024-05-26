DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. NICE accounts for about 0.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of NICE worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.92.

NICE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.66. 389,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,309. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

