DSM Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,398 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,466,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. 615,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $150.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

