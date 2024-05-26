Doma’s (DOMA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Doma Stock Performance

DOMA stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.57. Doma has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

