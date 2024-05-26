Dogecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $24.99 billion and approximately $1.73 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00122982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,442,746,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

