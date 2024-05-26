Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,158 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.54% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 262,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,864. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.