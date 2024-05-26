DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.95.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.