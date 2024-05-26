Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.91. 529,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,183. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

