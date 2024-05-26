Cronos Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.56 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. Cronos has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $8.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00053672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

