Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.92.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,664 shares of company stock worth $13,965,618. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

