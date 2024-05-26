Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 3,981 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $7.69 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

See Also

