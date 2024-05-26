Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,223,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.88.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $809.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $816.87. The firm has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

