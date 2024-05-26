Cosmos 1-Day Volume Tops $74.04 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.31 billion and approximately $74.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.45 or 0.00012255 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00054767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

