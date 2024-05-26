Cooper Companies’ (COO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 295.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,620 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

