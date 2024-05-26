Contrasting PSQ (PSQH) and Its Peers

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.15 billion $226.72 million -2.55

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PSQ and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 266 560 665 22 2.29

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 92.53%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Risk & Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

