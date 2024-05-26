Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MBB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 794,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,091. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.