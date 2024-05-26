Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 943 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VUG stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.46. 938,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.33 and its 200 day moving average is $324.81. The stock has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $357.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

