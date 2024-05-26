Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 255 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,467,000 after buying an additional 155,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCI traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

