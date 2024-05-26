Comparing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $548.41 million 2.10 $7.24 million $0.11 39.02 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.62 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.71

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 5.41% 1.65% 1.18% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

