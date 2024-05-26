Comparing Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp Montana and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00 Independent Bank Group 1 1 4 0 2.50

Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

35.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp Montana 7.39% 5.29% 0.42% Independent Bank Group 10.96% 4.97% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp Montana and Independent Bank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp Montana $114.34 million 0.92 $10.06 million $1.12 11.76 Independent Bank Group $922.84 million 2.07 $43.20 million $2.53 18.28

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans, such as SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, estatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; wealth management services; and business accounts and management services consisting of analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

