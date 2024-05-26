Commerce Bank Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.22, for a total value of $67,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $404.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.65. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

