Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Clene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Clene Stock Performance

Shares of CLNN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 224.28% and a negative net margin of 7,873.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.