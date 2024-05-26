Citigroup Trims Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 378,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 183,340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 15.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 557,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

