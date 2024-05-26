Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $88.00 at TD Cowen

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

