Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Increased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,921 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after buying an additional 296,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,807. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.