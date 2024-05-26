Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.12.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.74. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $383,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

