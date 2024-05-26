Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.95

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and traded as low as $19.74. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

