Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.95

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and traded as low as $19.74. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.