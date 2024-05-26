C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 78,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.5 %

CHRW stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,313. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

