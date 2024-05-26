Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,358 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. 555,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

