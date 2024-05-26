Brokers Set Expectations for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,959 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 968,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.