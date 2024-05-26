Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $91,070.28 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Block by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

