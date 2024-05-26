Bisichi (LON:BISI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.39

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.39 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 77.13 ($0.98). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03), with a volume of 9,496 shares traded.
Bisichi Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.15. The company has a market capitalization of £8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,050.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39.
Bisichi Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35,000.00%.
About Bisichi
Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.
