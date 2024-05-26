Barclays Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $85.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.11.

SYY opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

