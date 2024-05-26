AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,950 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $141.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

