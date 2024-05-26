Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,404 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 2,210,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

