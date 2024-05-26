Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 179,541 HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.50% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

HCWB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.11. 29,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 697.53% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

