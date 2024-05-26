Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $14.49 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $36.87 or 0.00053750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.49 billion and approximately $243.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011493 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017678 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012221 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003267 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007600 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,250,678 coins and its circulating supply is 392,904,308 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
