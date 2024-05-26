AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,685 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 24,995,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,188,572. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

