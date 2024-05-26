ASD (ASD) Tops One Day Volume of $2.62 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.88 or 1.00020970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011569 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00117483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05082311 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,649,216.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

