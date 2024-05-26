Arweave (AR) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $38.71 or 0.00056558 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $48.03 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,445.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.00706397 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00092422 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
