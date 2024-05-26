Analysts Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Price Target at $48.57

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,262,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 583.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,322 shares during the period.

PAR Technology stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

