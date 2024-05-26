Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 0.7% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after acquiring an additional 650,248 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,604,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,608. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

