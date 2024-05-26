Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $30.01 Million Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

ONEQ traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 277,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,717. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $66.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

