Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.